Nevada’s AWG Destination Management Joins Imprint

Imprint Group, which offers destination management, production, entertainment, event management, and other meeting services in Colorado and Florida, finalized the acquisition of AWG Destination Management Services, a longstanding meeting partner in the Las Vegas area, on January 1.

Founded in 1996 by Alan Waxler, AWG Destination Management Services will now be known as Imprint Events Las Vegas, part of Imprint Group, and will be the Las Vegas affiliate for the DMC Network. Imprint Group is currently the DMC Network member covering Colorado and Orlando, Fla. The companies have a history of working together. Imprint had serviced its entertainment and production clients in Nevada but had partnered with AWG for any destination management needs.

Waxler, who who continues to own AWG Ambassador, a Las Vegas transportation provider, and AWG Models & Talent Agency, will stay on in an advisory and business development role with Imprint Group, and his team will continue to serve the meetings industry under the Imprint banner. “It’s about the people; it’s about the team, and they’re not changing,” says Waxler on a video to announce the changes. “We’re very excited about aligning ourselves with Imprint. After 27 years, it’s now time to go to another level, and I’ve found the right way to do it.”

Imprint Group is headquartered in Colorado, covering Denver, Colorado Springs, and the Rocky Mountain resorts, and also has an office in Florida that serves Orlando, Amelia Island, Jacksonville, and Tampa. Imprint’s Nevada office will serve Las Vegas, Henderson, Lake Las Vegas, and Summerlin.

"This change provides the AWG client base a broader range of services," Waxler says. "The wealth of event experience raises the bar and will set a new standard for DMC’s vertical services as opposed to subbing out those to a vendor. These offerings are done in-house through their diverse and talented team. The Imprint processes are fantastic and I am excited to be part of the way they do business. Change is always good."