IMEX America 2017: The Chair Gallery

Hardrock at IMEX
Aproximately 3,300 companies and organizations exhibited at IMEX America 2017 in Las Vegas, each one vying to catch the eye of attendees and promote their brand. Reflecting the spirit and culture of their destination or product, booths ranged from polished to pipe-and-drape, from boozy to all-business, but one thing almost all had in common was a place for buyers and sellers to sit down and talk. Those seating arrangements offer a window into the variety and style of the IMEX America experience. Take a look.

