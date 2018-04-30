How to Pull Off a Fierce Game of Thrones Theme Party (Fire-Breathing Dragon Included)

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin probably never imagined the fanfare surrounding the television series adapted from his fantasy novels, nor that his plot-twisting world of dragon eggs, sword fights, White Walkers, and intrigue would ever end up as an evening theme for a corporate conference. But that’s what happened in March for 750 attendees at a sales event at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix thanks to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.–based Koncept Events. From a fiery dragon to the Iron Throne, here’s own Koncept pulled it off.