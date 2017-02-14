10 Top Tips for Creating Peace With Your Events

These 10 ideas from U.K.-based not-for-profit Positive Impact can help your organization think about ways your events can be a force for peace and justice. Positive Impact, launched in 2005, provides sustainability education for the events industry. Its founder, Fiona Pelham, is also managing director of Sustainable Events Ltd. and voluntary chair of ISO 20121 a management system for event sustainability inspired by London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2016 she served as international chair for Meeting Professionals International, a global association of over 20,000 members.