Swiss Resort Readies for Incentives Above Lake Lucerne

The view from Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

In Switzerland, 20 minutes from Lucerne, the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is taking shape for a September 2017 opening on the mountainside 1,500 feet above the shores of the country’s fourth largest lake.

The contemporary Bürgenstock Hotel is one of several properties under construction at the resort.

The resort will include the new Bürgenstock Hotel, a 102-room contemporary property (guest arrive by railway); the existing 108-room Palace Hotel, an elegant grand dame built in 1904 and now being restored; extensive conference space, including a 5,400-square-foot ballroom; and the Bürgenstock Alpine Spa. The giant 107,000-square-foot spa has 15 treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and two outdoor pools, one with an infinity edge and views of Lake Lucerne.

Also on site are a small inn and the 160-room Waldhotel, a healthy living center, focused on beauty and relaxation treatments, post-operative recovery, medical check-ups, disease prevention, and nutritional consultation.

All together the property offers 383 guest rooms as well as 23,680-square-feet of meeting space in a conference center. The no-cars resort has a nine-hole golf course, three tennis courts (two indoors), a curling facility, horse stables, a private cinema, and a sculpture trail. View a live cam of the construction (and gorgeous scenery) here.