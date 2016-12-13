Menu
Swiss Resort Readies for Incentives Above Lake Lucerne
Destination & Venue News>International

Swiss Resort Readies for Incentives Above Lake Lucerne

The view from Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

In Switzerland, 20 minutes from Lucerne, the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is taking shape for a September 2017 opening on the mountainside 1,500 feet above the shores of the country’s fourth largest lake.

The contemporary Bürgenstock Hotel is one of several properties under construction at the resort.

The resort will include the new Bürgenstock Hotel, a 102-room contemporary property (guest arrive by railway); the existing 108-room Palace Hotel, an elegant grand dame built in 1904 and now being restored; extensive conference space, including a 5,400-square-foot ballroom; and the Bürgenstock Alpine Spa. The giant 107,000-square-foot spa has 15 treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and two outdoor pools, one with an infinity edge and views of Lake Lucerne.

Also on site are a small inn and the 160-room Waldhotel, a healthy living center, focused on beauty and relaxation treatments, post-operative recovery, medical check-ups, disease prevention, and nutritional consultation.

All together the property offers 383 guest rooms as well as 23,680-square-feet of meeting space in a conference center. The no-cars resort has a nine-hole golf course, three tennis courts (two indoors), a curling facility, horse stables, a private cinema, and a sculpture trail. View a live cam of the construction (and gorgeous scenery) here.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Andaz Resorts to Open in Scottsdale and Riviera Maya by Year’s End
Andaz Resorts to Open in Scottsdale and Riviera Maya by Year’s End
Nov 09, 2016
The Henderson Resort Opens on the Beach in Northwest Florida
The Henderson Resort Opens on the Beach in Northwest Florida
Nov 21, 2016
Pre-Opening Coup for New NYC Hotel
Pre-Opening Coup for New NYC Hotel
Dec 09, 2016
Diversity by Design: 5 Leaders on the Evolution of Inclusive Meetings and Events
Diversity by Design: 5 Leaders on the Evolution of Inclusive Meetings and Events
Dec 09, 2016