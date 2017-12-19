Zaha Hadid’s Legacy Hotel to Open in Dubai

ME by Meliá will debut its first property in the Middle East in 2018, a luxury hotel with both the interiors and exterior building designed by the late Pritzker-winning architect, Dame Zaha Hadid. The 93-room hotel will be through over 19 floors inside the 300-foot, futuristic Opus building in the Burj Khalifa district of Dubai, UAE. The Opus is also home to 98 full-service luxury apartments and 55,000 square feet of office space.

A rooftop bar and 12 restaurants will be housed within the building, including ROKA, sister to the hugely successful contemporary Japanese robatayaki restaurant, Zuma London.

Construction of the Opus is almost complete. The unique design consists of two towers connected at the top by a steel and glass bridge. The eight-story cut-out in the middle the cube will make the Opus one of the most striking landmarks in Dubai’s skyline. Because of the curved glass walls facing the internal cut-out, the 93 hotel rooms will feature 63 slightly different layouts, adapting to the unique architecture.

The four-story atrium on the ground floor will serve as the hotel’s lobby, and feature a “vertical” restaurant with access points at each story. The property is set to include a fitness center, spa and a basement nightclub.

The mixed-use property will open in stages beginning in summer 2018.