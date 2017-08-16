Menu
Urbanica The Meridian Hotel
Destination & Venue News

On Your Bike: New Miami Beach Hotel Offers Free Transport for Those Who Pedal

Urbanica, The Meridian Hotel, has a hipster vibe and cool amenities.

The latest boutique hotel to open in Miami Beach, Florida’s upscale South of Fifth neighborhood is small, with only 71 guest rooms and suites, but has amenities that will appeal to sophisticated global travelers. Urbanica, The Meridian Hotel, is located in a quiet neighborhood but still near the main shopping and dining area. Room sizes range from 160 to 360 square feet and many of them are pet friendly, a useful feature for event attendees traveling with assistance animals. The hotel’s Chill Out Room with a 120-inch TV is available for rent for board meetings and other events of up to 15 seated guests.

Guests enjoy complementary use of beach cruiser bikes to ride the adjacent cycle paths or venture out to Ocean Drive or Collins Avenue shops and restaurants without having to find parking. The beach is a 10-minute walk away and hotel guests have the use of free lounge chairs but must rent their own umbrellas.

The building dates from the twenties and is in the classic Miami Beach Art Deco style, and the interior boasts signature eyelid murals from famous South Florida street artist AholSniffsGlue

The hotel’s café, The Food Marchand, offers local artisanal bread and current cold-pressed juice favorite Jugofresh, and there is an Italian-themed bar, Previa.

 

 

 

 

 

