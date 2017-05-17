Menu
ICC Wales
Destination & Venue News

Wales Breaks Ground on New International Convention Center

ICC Wales will be built on the grounds of the 2017 “Best U.K. Hotel” and award-winning golf resort.

This month the International Convention Centre Wales broke ground on a new conference and events center in Newport, South Wales. The 280,000-square-foot conference venue is being constructed with local slate using sustainable practices and is expected to open in early 2019 with capacity for 5,000 delegates. The venue includes a 43,000-square-foot main hall, a 1,500-seat auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium for receptions and exhibitions, and a 26,000-square-foot plaza for outdoor events.

ICC Wales is a joint venture between the Welsh government and Celtic Manor Resort, which previously hosted and managed such large-scale events as the 2014 NATO Summit and the 2010 Ryder Cup. The convention center is located at the park-like Celtic Manor Resort, named “Best U.K. Hotel” in March 2017 at the Meetings and Incentive Travel Awards. The property includes three hotels, The Resort Hotel (334 guest rooms), The Manor House Hotel (66 guest rooms), and the recently refurbished Coldra Court Hotel (148 guest rooms). There are also several luxury lodges for rent, two spas, and six restaurants. The three championship golf courses, each with clubhouses available for rent, earned the resort the “Ultimate Golf Resort” award in 2015 and 2016. Ken Skates, Welsh government cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, says, “The ICC Wales will offer a completely fresh opportunity for the events industry with its extensive state-of-the-art facilities coupled with its excellent location and accessibility to some of Wales’ finest attractions and beauty spots. This development will place Wales firmly at the forefront of business tourism destinations.”

The convention center is 30 miles from both Cardiff and Bristol international airports and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from London on the M4.

 

 

TAGS: Global Meetings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center
Space Expands at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
May 17, 2017
Therapy Horses
Horse-Centered Leadership Program Opens in New Mexico
May 12, 2017
Venetian Booking Chatbot
Las Vegas Hotel Launches Facebook Messenger Booking Chatbot
May 10, 2017
Silk Convention Center
New Convention Center Opening in Punta Cana
May 09, 2017