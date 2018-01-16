Virtual Concierge Improves Guest Experience, Surveys Satisfaction

Guests who supply a cell phone number at check-in at four Caesars properties in Las Vegas can now use a virtual concierge to handle bookings and questions via a text message. Ivy, an automated engagement platform powered by IBM Watson, welcomes guests via text message and can be used to make meal reservations, book spa time, buy tickets for entertainment venues, and answer common questions, with a typical response time of less than a minute. The artificial intelligence program was beta tested at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace and The Cromwell, and is now available at Caesars Palace and the LINQ, a total of 6,000 guest rooms. The service will be available at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this month [ED. February] and all other Caesars properties by the end of the year. As well as handling guest requests, Ivy’s maker, Go Moment, says the service helps with reputation management by surveying guests and monitoring satisfaction levels. If problems arise, the hotel can fix them before getting a bad review.

Guests can opt out of text messages at any time, and any request Ivy cannot handle automatically rolls over to a human operator.