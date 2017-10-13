Menu
CalFire firefighter Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A CalFire firefighter battles the flames in Northern California, October 12, 2017.
Destination & Venue News

Two Hotels Destroyed by Killer California Wildfires

The number of lives, homes, and businesses lost to the flames continues to climb.

While wildfires advance in Northern California, already 31 people are confirmed dead, hundreds more are missing, and thousands of homes and businesses have been devastated in several wine country towns. Among the businesses destroyed are two hotels in Santa Rosa.

The Hilton Sonoma Wine Country, a 250-guest room property with 18,000 square feet of meeting space, was lost to the fire. People with reservations are being advised to contact 1-800-Hiltons for information on alternate locations and cancellations.

The 124-room Fountaingrove Inn in downtown Santa Rosa burned on October 8. General Manager Justin Hayman posted a message on the Inn’s website saying, “The Fountaingrove Inn | The Steakhouse @ Equus fell victim to the devastating fire in Sonoma County and guests were subsequently evacuated. At this time, we are unable to conduct business in any capacity. As we have more information, we will post updates. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic fire.”

Because of the poor air quality from smoke and road closures in the region, several undamaged hotels and venues are closed. For updates on the fires, go to the Visit Napa Valley emergency page, and for a complete listing of businesses that are closed until further notice click here.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An aerial view of homes destroyed by wildfires on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif.

