Study: Millennials Are Most Cautious Travelers

It turns out that Millennials like to travel in packs not just to be social; the demographic born in the 1980s may have more travel concerns than other generations. A CWT Connected Traveler Study of 1,900 travelers from 16 countries found that while 58 percent of 24- to 34-year-olds travel with others, 71 percent of Baby Boomers and 58 percent of Gen Xers travel alone. As well as traveling with others, the study found that Millennials are more likely to buy travel insurance, and are more likely to cancel a trip due to safety concerns.