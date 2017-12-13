Southern California Wildfire Closes Hotels

The Thomas fire in Santa Barbara County, Calif., has led some hotels to close, and others to suspend new reservations.

The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, a meeting and luxury hotel with more than 15,000 square feet of event space, known for its for car launches and other automotive-related events, is closed due to poor air quality in the area. The hotel will re-evaluate the situation on December 15.

The San Ysidro Ranch is closed due to ash from the fire. The hotel’s website posted a message explaining, “We have not yet been impacted directly by the incident, however significant levels of ash, smoke, and other airborne particles necessitate our taking extra steps to ensure the health and safety of all our guests and our staff. We will be performing an extensive cleaning to all guest and staff areas, necessitating the closure of most areas of the Ranch. We hope this will only take a short time, and thank you for your understanding during this time of crisis.”

The Belmond El Encanto is technically not closed, as it continues to host guests who fled the fire. However, it has closed the spa and restaurant and will not be taking new reservations or walk-ins until the end of the week.

Two hotels in nearby Ojai have closed until January. The Oaks at Ojai and the Ojai Valley Inn are closed until January to clean up smoke damage and airborne debris.

Track road closures and mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas here: Thomas Fire and Information Updates.