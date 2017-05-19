Seaside Touches Everywhere for a Renovated SoCal Resort

The L’Auberge Del Mar, the oceanside property in Del Mar, Calif., about 20 miles north of San Diego, recently finished a renovation of its 121 guest rooms, public areas, and meeting spaces. The contemporary, beach-inspired look brings a blue, green, and crisp-white palette that brings the outside indoors.

A centerpiece of the renovation is an upgrade to the more than 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, which includes two ballrooms with terraces and six meeting rooms. In addition to brightening and freshening up the décor, the meeting rooms now have modern chandeliers with hanging circular crystals, pebble motif carpeting, large mirrors, and new geometric-design wall coverings.

The renovations follow a new partnership with artist Aaron Chang, a photographer known for his colorful and dynamic surf and ocean images, who is showcasing works throughout the resort. Another beachy touch: The resort has a live TV feed of the Pacific Ocean in the lobby’s front desk area.

Managed by Destination Hotels, L’Auberge Del Mar offers a full-service, 5,000-square-foot “beach house-style” spa, tennis courts, a 24-hour fitness center and a pool area.