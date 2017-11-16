The Rosen Centre Gets Recharged

The Rosen Centre has updated its 1,254 guest rooms and 80 suites to better serve business travelers. In addition to updating the look with a contemporary, teal and gray color scheme, guest room bathrooms have been renovated and room amenities have been upgraded. Desks and dressers have been combined to provide expansive work space, and each room’s new, 50-inch TV is wall mounted to reduce clutter.

Guests no longer have to hunt around for outlets to charge devices, a new, multi-outlet connectivity bar in each room includes an Ethernet and a two USB ports. King rooms include a c-table for using a laptop while relaxing in one of the armchairs.

The Rosen Centre has 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 35,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, an 18,000-square-foot Executive Ballroom, and a 14,375-square-foot Junior Ballroom. There are an additional 35 breakout and board rooms. The Rosen Centre is on International Drive and is connected to the Orange County Convention Center via a $2 million covered pedestrian sky bridge.