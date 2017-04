Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Hotel Phillips Kansas City recently reopened after a $20 million renovation and is now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The downtown hotel, originally opened in 1931, has invested in a top-to-bottom upgrade that pairs its distinctive Art Deco design, showcased in its elegant lobby, with modern technologies and amenities.

“When we purchased the hotel, we knew right away that it was something special and we didn’t want to disrupt its natural 1930’s style and charm; however, it needed to be updated with present-day amenities and travel standards,” said Sheenal Patel, CEO of NVN Hotels, which manages the property.

With exceptional design and technology upgrades, the hotel offers 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space that can accommodate up to 250 guests. Additionally, the 1,020-square-foot Crystal Ballroom features dazzling French architecture, including 18-foot windows framed with velvet draperies.

Highlights of the 20-story hotel include 216 luxurious guest rooms and suites, eclectic dining and beverage offerings at three onsite venues—Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, P.S. Speakeasy cocktail parlor, and Kilo Charlie Coffee Bar—and unique visual and performing arts collaborations through its ArtLight program.