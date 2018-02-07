Raffles Hotel in Poland to Open with Restored Meeting Space

The Raffles Europejski Warsaw LINK https://www.raffles-tr.com/warsaw/ is set to open this spring and taking reservations for April 23. The hotel, located in Warsaw’s historic district on the Royal Route next to the Presidential Palace, has been sensitively restored to the standard of luxury it boasted when it was built in 1857 by renowned Polish-Italian architect Henryk Marconi. The building was badly damaged during World War II, and succeeding restorations neglected the historic features of the neo-Renaissance palace.

The hotel reopens with 106 guest rooms and suites and refurbished meeting space. The hotel’s 3,500-square-foot Grand Ballroom has a 1,700-square-foot pre-function lobby, and was immortalized in famed Polish author Boleslaw Prus’ novel “The Doll.” It was known for hosting Warsaw’s elite at its annual New Year’s Eve balls.

There are six other meeting rooms that can accommodate between 10 and 72 attendees and an outdoor pavilion that can accommodate up to 300 guests for a reception.

Guest accommodations offer Raffles Butler Service and cigar lounge access, as well as a new spa and indoor swimming pool.

The hotel was a prominent location for Warsaw’s artistic community in the 19th century, where the Lourse Warszawa patisserie hosted Polish writers the artists Józef Chełmoński and Stanisław Witkiewicz kept studios in the building. As well as the patisserie, Raffles Europejski Warsaw is home to the Europejski Grill, which includes outdoor seating on its own terrace and offers signature Polish dishes, and the Long Bar, offering drinks and an Asian-inspired menu.

Raffles Europejski Warsaw is the only Raffles hotel in Poland and is opening just as the Polish Government announced a commitment to spend $9.8 billion on a new, “Solidarity” airport and road and rail upgrades.