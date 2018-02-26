Menu
El San Juan hotel
Destination & Venue News

Puerto Rican Meeting Hotel to Reopen Following Hurricane Devastation

The beachfront El San Juan Hotel is taking reservations from October 1, after a $65 million renovation.

The El San Juan Hotel is undergoing a complete renovation following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Since its opening in 1958, the hotel has been a popular entertainment destination, hosting icons like Liza Minelli and Frank Sinatra. Its 40,000 square feet of meeting space and beachfront location have also made it a main conference and event destination on the island. The 11,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom restoration, along with the resort’s legendary nightclub Brava, six restaurants, multiple bars and lounges, four pools, a spa, and three-level fitness center.

The hotel’s 388 guest rooms, suites, and villas are also being renovated after serving the community as housing for relief agency workers. Pool villas start at 489 square feet and include a private pool and garden views. Ocean villas start at 539 square feet and are situated directly on Isla Verde Beach.

The hotel underwent a significant renovation in 2016 before sustaining damage during Hurricane Maria. Fortunately, one hotel landmark, a 300-year-old Banyan tree, survived the hurricane and continues to grace one of the hotel’s most popular outdoor event venues, the Caña patio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

