Pre-War Luxury Hotel Reopens in Rome

The Aleph Rome Hotel, now part of Hilton Worldwide’s Curio Collection, reopened last month after an extensive restoration following its acquisition by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company. The former headquarters of the Central Institute of Savings Banks in the heart of the Eternal City underwent a two-year, building-wide renovation to create amenities such as the rooftop swimming pool and restaurant, Sky Blu, while maintaining the 1930s architecture and spirit of the period. As well as Sky Blu, other eateries include Restaurant 1930, featuring local dishes, the Onyx Lobby Lounge and Bar, and the Cognac Lounge for cigars and cocktails.

The 88 guest rooms including 14 suites, some of which offer private terraces, still feature authentic Cipollino marble floors and high ceilings but have been completely redesigned using modern Italian furniture and updated bathrooms with walk-in showers.

The 1,200-square-foot event room has an original marble floor but state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and can host up to 100 guests for a presentation. A fifth floor suite is available for smaller events and board meetings of up to 12. The spa, fitness area, and indoor swimming pool will reopen this fall.

The hotel is within walking distance of the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, and Villa Borghese, and for meeting attendees who wish to avoid Rome’s legendary traffic, the Barberini Metro underground station is steps away.