Pool Party Anyone? Harrah’s Atlantic City Upgrades Nightlife Venue
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is well on its way to completing a $180 million investment in the Atlantic City market, with its $125 million 100,000-square-foot Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s Resort, opened in 2015, a $30 million guest room and suite renovation at the 274-room Caesars Atlantic City, and other related projects.

The latest enhancement, expected to be complete by March, will be to The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Atlantic City. The nightlife venue will get a new stage, elevated deejay booth, LED video wall, and sound system. The project will also update the gaming area, cabanas, and lounge furniture.

In addition to its projects in Atlantic City, Caesars Entertainment Corp. has invested heavily across its portfolio in the past year, upgrading 4,800 guest rooms at four Las Vegas properties, as well as 193 of the 500 guest rooms at Horseshoe Tunica, in Tunica, Miss., and the 499 rooms at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi, Miss. Caesars Palace, the company’s flagship property on the Las Vegas Strip, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.   

