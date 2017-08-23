Menu
Destination & Venue News

A Planner’s Tour of Munich and Cologne, Germany

During an educational trip to Munich and Cologne in July, a group of meeting planners from the U.S. and Canada discovered the soul of these two vibrant cities and visited a wide variety of infrastructure for meetings, conventions, and incentive programs. A big shout-out to hosts Linda Nuss, Regional Manager-North America, German Convention Bureau; Stephanie Hopf, City of Munich Convention Bureau; and Stephanie Kleine Klausing and Christian Woronka, Cologne Convention Bureau, for organizing insightful, eye-opening, and out-of-the-ordinary tours and activities.
