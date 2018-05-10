Philip Johnson­–Designed Luxury Hotel Completes $33 Million Renovation

The five-star Hotel Crescent Court in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas has completed its first renovation since opening in 1985. Built by oil heiress Caroline Rose Hunt (who still lives in the property), the 186 guest rooms and 40 suites have been refreshed with a modern color palette of pale pinks and grays and all-new bathrooms have been installed. Suites now feature hardwood floors, spiral staircases, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The lobby now has more intimate guest seating areas for meeting and socializing but retains many items from Hunt’s personal art collection, including a 2,000-year-old statue of the Roman god Aesculapius. A new bar and cocktail lounge, Beau Nash, is the focal point of the lobby and features more than 30 different kinds of champagne. Other dining options include Nobu; the Conservatory, which offers breakfast and lunch in a glassed-in sunroom or outside in the hotel’s garden; and the Crescent Club situated on the 17th floor of the hotel complex’s office tower with views of the Dallas skyline.

The hotel has 19,360 square feet of meeting space including the Gallerie, which can host up to 300 for a reception or theater-style. The full Crescent wing, including the ballroom, salons, Garden Room, and foyer, can host up to 500 for receptions and presentations. There is also a wine cellar for private dinners, and four executive boardrooms.

The hotel’s 22,000-square-foot spa and fitness center offers 16 treatment rooms, a boutique, and a swimming pool.

The restoration has preserved Philip Johnson’s original French Renaissance façade and ten different types of marble used in the interiors.