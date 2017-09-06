Menu
Aloft hotel Philadelphia
Destination & Venue News

Philadelphia’s Latest Hotel Is Small but Perfectly Situated

Aloft Philadelphia Downtown opens in an historic building adjacent to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Location, location, location may be the real estate agent’s mantra but it is also a desirable feature for meeting hotels. The new Aloft Philadelphia Downtown is, as the name suggests, in downtown Philly, and as well as being on the main shopping thoroughfare and less than a minute’s walk to both the Love Sculpture and City Hall, it is adjacent to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The 179-room hotel opened for business last week in the historic Liberty Title & Trust Building on North Broad Street. The renovation kept the high ceilings and expansive windows from the original 1925 architecture, but included a modern, loft-like aesthetic. The guest rooms are between 200 and 420 square feet and each has a distinct design or layout.

The hotel has direct access to the convention center and also offers more than 1,000 square feet of flexible function and event space on the property. There are two meeting rooms, Exchange (644 square feet) and Tactic (582 square feet), and an 800-square-foot outdoor terrace called the Backyard is also available for private events.

Aloft’s eatery, W XYZ bar, has a full menu and signature cocktails next to an outdoor area with a summer series of live performances by local bands.

