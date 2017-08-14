Park MGM Opens Next Year in Vegas, but Meeting Space Arrives First

MGM Resorts International’s Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will rebrand as two properties in 2018, the 2,700-room Park MGM and the 292-room NoMad, but groups will be able to enjoy the benefits of the $450 million project even before it’s done. Park MGM plans to complete its main conference space by October 2017 and open the Executive Meeting Center and its “Ideation Labs” in the first quarter of 2018. The date for the Park MGM opening has not yet been set.

In addition to expansive meeting spaces for up to 5,000 people, the Park MGM’s 77,000 square feet of meeting space will offer a lot for small groups. The property’s Executive Meeting Center will feature 10 rooms that can host up to 50 people, ideal for classroom training, product seminars, and workshops. Moveable furniture with integrated power, audiovisual, and Internet service will facilitate breakout groups and encourage collaboration. In addition, in the Ideation Lab, groups will find seven non-traditional workspaces designed to spur creativity for groups of six to 25 people. The rooms will offer multiple integrated displays and furniture that encourages movement and conversation.

Almost half the property’s meeting space (excluding the ballroom and Ideation Labs) will incorporate Stay Well features aimed at improving wellness for meeting attendees. These include air purification systems, aromatherapy, circadian lighting to emulate natural light, and calming “Biophilia” design elements.

Other group highlights at the Park MGM include the 30,000-square-foot Park Theater and the 4,345-square-foot Central Park Terrace.