Panamanian Property to Open as Part of Luxury Collection

Marriott International’s Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts has its first hotel in Panama: The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort, a 182-room property set to open on February 22.

While the hotel is just five miles from Panama City’s central business district, it’s surrounded by a Nicklaus Design 18-hole, par-72 golf course, with a signature waterfall hole. It also offers other resort features, including a 6,400-square-foot spa, three restaurants, an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, and upscale guestroom decor. Among the design elements featured in the guestrooms are traditional Mola blankets and baskets.

The 18,000 square feet of meeting and conference space at the property includes a 5,091-square-foot grand ballroom, three breakout rooms, and a private boardroom with a separate foyer. Nighttime gatherings can be held in the pool area and outdoor plaza, which are surrounded by the golf course.