Oasis at Death Valley Is “Hottest” Hotel Renovation

The historic four-diamond Inn at Death Valley, built in 1927, has finished a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the luxurious Spanish Mission-style property, with 22 new Casitas, or suites, being added to the existing 66 guest rooms this summer. In addition, the adjacent Ranch at Death Valley is finishing a makeover of its 224 rooms and all amenities in the same style. Formerly known as Furnace Creek, the property has been rebranded as the Oasis at Death Valley, reflecting the mirage-like appearance of the lush resort. A freshwater swimming pool is replenished by an underground spring and left unchlorinated so that its water can be recycled on the palm trees and landscaping. Other amenities include Furnace Creek Golf Course which has the lowest elevation of course in the world, tennis courts, horseback riding, and a full-service spa.

Meeting and event space totals nearly 6,000 square feet, including the 1,400-square-foot Gold Rush Room which has two fireplaces and a built-in projection screen, the Gold Rush Patio with views of Death Valley and the palm tree garden, and a 10-person boardroom. Three rooms, the Bighorn, Oasis, and Oasis Lobby offer more than 2,000 square feet of connected meeting space. The Date Grove Diner, one of four restaurants at the resort, is currently being refurbished into an elegant event space. The recently completed Mission Gardens, built from the shell of a 1920s adobe building, features a whitewashed arch, bougainvillea and other desert flowers, and an event lawn perfect for evening receptions and stargazing. (Death Valley is a Gold Tier dark sky national park.)

The resort is located a two-hour drive from Las Vegas and McCarron International Airport.