Menu
Oasis at Death Valley
Destination & Venue News

Oasis at Death Valley Is “Hottest” Hotel Renovation

Two-hotel historic resort with meeting space rebrands after luxury refresh.

The historic four-diamond Inn at Death Valley, built in 1927, has finished a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the luxurious Spanish Mission-style property, with 22 new Casitas, or suites, being added to the existing 66 guest rooms this summer. In addition, the adjacent Ranch at Death Valley is finishing a makeover of its 224 rooms and all amenities in the same style. Formerly known as Furnace Creek, the property has been rebranded as the Oasis at Death Valley, reflecting the mirage-like appearance of the lush resort. A freshwater swimming pool is replenished by an underground spring and left unchlorinated so that its water can be recycled on the palm trees and landscaping. Other amenities include Furnace Creek Golf Course which has the lowest elevation of course in the world, tennis courts, horseback riding, and a full-service spa.

Meeting and event space totals nearly 6,000 square feet, including the 1,400-square-foot Gold Rush Room which has two fireplaces and a built-in projection screen, the Gold Rush Patio with views of Death Valley and the palm tree garden, and a 10-person boardroom. Three rooms, the Bighorn, Oasis, and Oasis Lobby offer more than 2,000 square feet of connected meeting space. The Date Grove Diner, one of four restaurants at the resort, is currently being refurbished into an elegant event space. The recently completed Mission Gardens, built from the shell of a 1920s adobe building, features a whitewashed arch, bougainvillea and other desert flowers, and an event lawn perfect for evening receptions and stargazing. (Death Valley is a Gold Tier dark sky national park.)

The resort is located a two-hour drive from Las Vegas and McCarron International Airport.

 

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Aloft Dubai
Aloft Hotel with Outdoor Cinema Debuts in Dubai
Jun 18, 2018
solar panel
Caesars Gives the Earth a Hug: Plans to Cut Emissions 95 Percent
Jun 15, 2018
Atlantic City
Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City
Jun 14, 2018
Biltmore
Iconic Santa Barbara Resort Reopens After Fires, Mudslides
Jun 13, 2018