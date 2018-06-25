New Tech-Centric Hotel Opens Next to Iowa Events Center

The first hotel connected to the Iowa Events Center opened this spring. The Hilton Des Moines Downtown is a new construction with 300 guest rooms and 26 suites that is connected to the convention center and Wells Fargo Arena by a skywalk.

The property was designed to reflect both Iowa’s agricultural history, with an earth-toned interior and exterior panels inspired by wheat and soybean rows, and Des Moines’ growing reputation as a technology hub, which is reflected in carpets that look like circuit boards and the unique placement of windows that evoke a barcode pattern.

The hotel has a total of 14,000 square feet of meeting space, the largest venue being a 10,000-square-foot ballroom with pre-function space leading to an outdoor terrace equipped with a fireplace. Three boardrooms have ClickShare wireless presentation systems, and touchscreen navigation signage helps attendees find sessions. All meeting and event spaces have abundant natural lighting. The hotel offers digital check-in, USB ports throughout common areas, and a tech lounge with complimentary computer usage and fast internet connections.

Other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, and onsite dining at the Park Street Kitchen.

The hotel is five miles from Iowa International Airport and is close to the Iowa State Capitol and Pappajohn Sculpture Park.