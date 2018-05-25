New Riverfront Hotel Opens in Frankfurt, Germany

Marriott International’s Delta Hotels brand opened its first European property in Frankfurt, Germany, this week.

Delta Hotels Frankfurt Offenbach is located near the European Central Bank offices on the banks of the River Main. The property has 5,995 square feet of meeting space in nine event rooms and seven breakout rooms. The largest venue, Delta Hall, can host up to 260 attendees theater style. There is also a terrace overlooking the river for lunches and coffee breaks.

Other amenities include an onsite restaurant, fitness center, and parking. The 223 guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the river and city views, room size starts at 377 square feet, and keyless entry is available through the Marriott mobile app.

The hotel is 10 miles from Frankfurt Airport.

Delta Hotels currently has 50 properties in the U.S. and recently opened its first Asian hotel in Shanghai.