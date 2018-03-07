New Resort to Open on the Beach in Cabo

In June, Solaz Resort, a new luxury beachfront property in Los Cabos, Mexico, will open as a member of The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International. While the focus will be high-end—think butler service, fishing on the resort’s yacht, and lounging in the 10,000-square-foot spa—event space has not been overlooked.

The resort, with 128-rooms and 21 residences, will have a 3,500-square-foot ballroom, a 5,000-square-foot oceanfront event deck, and 5,000 square feet of additional breakout rooms and smaller ballrooms for groups. Guest rooms feature private terraces looking out on the Sea of Cortez, contemporary furnishings, and original art.

Located about 20 minutes down the coast from San Jose del Cabo, the property will have six restaurants and lounges, notably Al Pairo for seafood, Cascabel for tapas, and La Cava, with more than 2,500 vintages, for wine and cocktails. The Luxury Collection includes more than 100 properties, and Solaz will be the seventh in Mexico.