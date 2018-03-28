Menu
New Oceanfront Hotel Debuts in Puerto Rico

The Serafina Beach Hotel is both the first hotel owned by the Serafina Restaurant Group and the first to open since Hurricane Irma hit the island.

After delays following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Serafina Beach Hotel opened last week in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Located in the Old San Juan neighborhood, home to both UNESCO World Heritage Sites and upscale shopping and restaurants, the hotel has 96 guest rooms and 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The largest venue, the 2,295-square-foot Mediterranean Ballroom, has state-of-the-art technology for presentations and panoramic oceanfront windows. The flexible space can be subdivided or left open to accommodate up to 140 guests for a reception. The 1,000-square-foot terrace is available for receptions and private dining events. Onsite dining includes aMare, serving seafood and Mediterranean-influenced dishes, with indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the Atlantic. By the Pool is a poolside café and lounge and PiñaCo bar offers cocktails and coffee. Guest rooms, which face either the Laguna del Condado or the Atlantic, are flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s design is Bohemian, featuring natural materials and a green and white color palette. Amenities include an infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic and daily outdoor yoga classes. Serafina Beach Hotel is 10 minutes by car from San Juan Luis Munoz Marin Airport.

 

 

 

