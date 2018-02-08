Menu
Destination & Venue News

New Marriot Irvine (Calif.) Spectrum Opens

The hotel offers almost 19,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Marriott Irvine Spectrum opened December 2017 in downtown Irvine, Calif.

The new construction offers 18,754 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom, 4,000-square-foot event lawn, and 3,500-square foot rooftop event space encompassing the Hive and Honey Bar that can accommodate 280 guests for a reception. The hotel is close to the University of California, Irvine, Conference Center and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

There are 271 guest rooms, including 50 suites with access to the M Club Lounge. Room design is contemporary chic and features floor-to-ceiling windows for natural lighting and views of Saddleback Mountain, Laguna Canyon, or the nearby Irvine Spectrum Center.

On-site dining includes the Heirloom Farmhouse Kitchen, offering locally grown produce and seasonal menus.

Amenities include the ability to stream Netflix and Hulu, an outdoor pool, and a two-story fitness center.

 

 

 

 

 

