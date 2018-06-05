Menu
Park MGM
Destination & Venue News

New Marquee Name Lights Up the Strip

The Park MGM nears completion in the former Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino

In May, a new property was officially welcomed to Las Vegas. The old Monte Carlo shed its name and new Park MGM signs lit up the Strip. The new resort will comprise two separate lodging experiences, the 2,700-room Park MGM, and a boutique, 292-room NoMad which will take over the top four floors of the tower in the fall. The collaboration by MGM Resorts International and Sydell Group centers around the newest entertainment and events neighborhood of the Strip near the T-Mobil Arena, CityCenter, and The Park outdoor dining and entertainment destination.

Park MGM is in the final stages of an overhaul which began at the end of 2016 LINK http://www.meetingsnet.com/destination-venue-news/park-mgm-opens-next-year-vegas-meeting-space-arrives-first with the opening of the 5,200-seat Park Theater, soon to be home to an extended stay by Lady Gaga. Guest rooms and suites have been reimagined as private apartments and new dining venues include a French restaurant, Primrose; a steakhouse from Chicago-based Hogsalt Hospitality, Bavette’s; and a new Korean dining establishment from Roy Choi. The focal point of the new lobby is an arboreal sculpture by Brazilian artist Henrique Oliveira, and the redesigned space is flooded with natural light and home to other works by artists, including David Hockney, Shahram Karimi, and Shoja Azari.

The first phase of Park MGM’s conference expansion is open, comprising 58,000 square feet of meeting space incorporating Stay Well features such as air purification systems and circadian lighting. The Madison Meeting Center will add a further 10,000 square feet customized for small to midsize groups. Eighty percent of MGM Resorts’ convention groups book fewer than 100 guest rooms, and the Madison Meeting Center will offer 10 flexible rooms aimed at these more intimate gatherings. The 4,345-square-foot Central Park Terrace and, coming later this year, the Ideation Studio will bring the total amount of meeting space to 77,000 square feet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

