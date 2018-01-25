New Hotel Will Be Tallest Building Between Seattle and Tacoma

A new hotel is changing the skyline of Seattle suburb Tukwila, Wash., this spring. The Hotel Interurban will open in a 19-story tower south of Seattle with 185 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of meeting space, and views of Mount Rainier.

The hotel’s guest rooms feature a modern design, keyless entry, and 55-inch HD televisions. The two-story lobby holds a custom glass sculpture by local artist Bryan Rubino.

Guests are welcomed into the building under a canopy of 60 solar panels that produce enough energy to run all first-floor operations. The green canopy is expected to eliminate 130 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the next 30 years.

Meeting space includes a 5,000-square-foot Rainier Room on the 19th floor.

The $120 million mixed-use development includes apartments and a parking tower, and is located minutes from downtown Seattle on the Light Railroad and close to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Amenities include a ground-floor restaurant featuring Northwest cuisine and an indoor saltwater pool and fitness center.