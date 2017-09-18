New Hotel’s Meeting Rooms Honor “Muppets” creator and Flight Pioneers

The Hotel at the University of Maryland opened this month with 297 guest rooms generously sized at around 450 square feet each, and 43,000 square feet of meeting space in 10 separate venues.

The 10-story hotel is opposite the campus visitor’s center for the University of Maryland, and amenities include a fitness center, an indoor pool, a Zen garden terrace on the fourth floor, and a 5,200-square-foot Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa.

Conference space includes the 10,000-square-foot Calvert Ballroom, which can host up to 1,224 attendees theatre-style or 720 for dinner. It is named for the first Lord Baltimore, who was the driving force behind the establishment of the Maryland colony, and his descendent Charles Calvert, who founded the first college in the colony, which became the University of Maryland. The Calvert Foyer comprises three separate spaces that can be combined to host a reception for almost 1,300 attendees. The Crossland Ballroom is almost 4,500 square feet, and the Jim Henson meeting room, named for the “Muppets” creator and University of Maryland graduate, is 1,280 square feet. Multiple other spaces range from the 5,072-square-foot rooftop terrace to the intimate 12-person Wright Brothers boardroom.

The hotel offers full room service, four restaurants, and a lobby bar. The largest restaurant, the Old Maryland Grill, serves local favorites such as crab, oysters, and Maryland’s official state dessert, the Smith Island cake.

Situated 10 miles from Washington, D.C., and 30 miles from Baltimore, the hotel provides a free shuttle service to the College Park Metro station.