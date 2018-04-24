A New Hotel Opens in Mexico’s “Golden Corridor”

The Montage Los Cabos opens this month on Santa Maria Bay in Los Cabos, Mexico. The boutique hotel features 122 guest rooms, suites, and villas, situated on a 39-acre campus on the beach. The location enables the hotel to offer multiple watersports in the calm waters of the Santa Maria Bay, including walk-in snorkeling and scuba diving, an unusual amenity in an area often known for strong currents. Rooms are designed in desert tones using local materials, and many feature private pools and balconies overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Guest rooms range from nearly 900 square feet to 2,696 square feet.

The property will offer 6,100 square feet of event space and oceanfront outdoor terraces, and several dining options focusing on authentic Mexican food. A Master Tequilero will be on hand to create unique Tequila tastings for guests.

There is a 20,000-square-foot, multilevel main pool on the property, a Montage signature spa located around another swimming pool with private treatment rooms and cabanas, two tennis courts and guest access to the adjacent Fred Couples Signature Golf Course at the Twin Dolphin Golf Club.

