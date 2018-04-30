New Hotel Is Austin’s Largest

A new hotel opened in March on Red River Street in downtown Austin just in time for SXSW. The 37-story Fairmont Austin is located next to the Austin Convention Center with convenient access via a pedestrian bridge, which gives attendees headed to a conference next door views of the nearby Waller Creek and Palm Park. The hotel has 140,000 square feet of meetings and event space. Rooms include the Congressional ballroom, which can host up to 2,800 attendees, and breakout rooms named after flowers can hold up to 130 guests each. SXSW Conference and Festival held several events at the hotel after its official opening March 5.

There are five restaurants and bars, a spa, and a heated outdoor swimming pool located on the seventh-floor terrace.

The 1,048 luxury guest rooms and suites have views overlooking Lady Bird Lake, downtown Austin, or the State Capitol building. The exclusive Fairmont Gold, a 131-room hotel-within-a-hotel, is located on floors 32 through 35.

Fairmont Austin is the city’s largest hotel, and its sleek glass tower is the second largest building in Austin.