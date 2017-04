The 612-room, 37-story DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West has opened just steps from the Broadway theater district. Managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, the new hotel features a rooftop lounge with a Manhattan skyline view, light fare, and nightly live music. Guest rooms feature the chain’s signature DoubleTree Sweet Dreams Sleep Experience beds, work desks with Wi-Fi access, and a large window that opens. The onsite 24-hour Made Market Pantry offers take-out snacks, sandwiches, and beverages.

The hotel also features 1,000 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities, a state-of-the-art sound system and AV equipment, and a fully equipped business center.