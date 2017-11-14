New Conference Center to Open in Minneapolis in New Year

The Mystic Lake Center is on track to open in January 2018, ushering in a new meeting and event experience at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. The center features 70,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and a nine-story, 180-room hotel tower. The addition brings the total number of guest rooms to 766, making the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel the second-largest hotel in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area.

Meeting space includes three ballrooms: Minnetonka (17,327 square feet), Waconia (12,737 square feet), and Isanti (5,313 square feet). There is an array of smaller meeting spaces and breakout rooms, and the center has a separate entrance from the casino and its own designated parking. Guests and attendees at the center have access to seven restaurants and three bars within the Mystic Lake complex.

The building features an 11,000-square-foot wall of electrochromic smart glass to provide the center with natural light and stunning views of the adjacent Mystic Lake golf course while managing heat gain without the need for blinds.

The Mystic Lake Center and Mystic Lake Casino Hotel are owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and located 25 miles from Minneapolis-Saint Paul.