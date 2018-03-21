New Cincinnati Hotel Focuses on Healthy Meetings

A new Dolce hotel is set to open in Cincinnati in April. The Summit has 239 guest rooms, built around a nine-story atrium in a hotel that features amenities such as a library, yoga studio, and rooftop terrace and garden.

Certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC), the hotel has 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Venues include the 4,750-square-foot Madisonville Ballroom; Ault Park, a fourth-floor outdoor event terrace; and a 5,743-square-foot gallery on the first floor. All meeting spaces offer state-of-the-art technology and ergonomic chairs.

The Summit offers conference guests Nourishment Hubs featuring Dolce’s “Thoughtful Food for Thoughtful Minds” menu of protein-rich and low-glycemic energizing food.

General Manager Bruce Flyer says, “We pledge everything from thought-provoking works of art to chef-curated dining experiences. We promise to spark creativity and self-discovery. It’s an entirely new way of delivering exceptional meeting experiences.”