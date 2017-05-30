New Chicago Hotel Is a Mashup of Art, Science, and Philanthropy

The Hotel EMC2, opened in late May in Chicago by the Autograph Collection Hotels and SMASHotels, was built with art and science in mind. The 21-story, 195-room hotel in the heart of the city’s Magnificent Mile greets guests with a quote from Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci: “Study the science of art. Study the art of science. Develop your senses—learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” Everything else about the hotel is designed to flow from that sentiment, from artwork that was directly commissioned by the developer, to the guest rooms subtly influenced by 1920s laboratories with freestanding bathrooms at the center resembling a “wet lab,” to playful gramophones that broadcast music from any mobile device.

The hotel also will support Chicago’s Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experience) project with the donation of a portion of directly booked stays and a matching commitment totaling up to $90,000.

“We are thrilled to introduce Hotel EMC2 and the unparalleled creative spirit that provides guests with a standout experience that is exactly like nothing else,” says Julius Robinson, vice president and global brand lead, Autograph Collection Hotels. “Our brand is committed to making its mark on each destination by celebrating the community and supporting organizations that make a powerful impact; Hotel EMC2’s partnership with Project SYNCERE represents exactly that.”

The hotel’s nearly 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space includes two multifunctional areas that boast blackboard-style artwork installations and artwork by Dr. Eugenia Cheng, a British mathematician, musician, author, artist, and scientist in residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The boutique property also features a 120-seat contemporary American restaurant that offers seasonal, globally-inspired dishes, a custom glass chandelier-like structure known as the “infusary” that pours house-made infused liquors, and a 20-seat chef’s table.