New Airport Hotel Boasts Views of Nairobi National Park

Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport has meeting space and wildlife views.

A new Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is now open at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Located within the main airport complex, the 172-room hotel overlooks Nairobi National Park and offers 3,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. There are four meeting rooms, named for Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro, of between 490 and 980 square feet, some of which can be combined into a 2,000-square-foot hall. The Rwenzori ballroom is 1,539 square feet and can accommodate up to 100 attendees, theater-style. A rooftop terrace and outdoor courtyard are also available for events.

Dining options include The Marketplace, open 24 hours, the Lobby Bar, and Tazama, a rooftop grill featuring local craft beers.

Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and kid’s pool, the Olakira Spa, and free shuttle service to airport terminals.

 

 

