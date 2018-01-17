Nashville Loves Meetings (and Music)

The meetings industry accounts for 40 percent of revenue in Nashville, Tenn. Here is a quick tour of three iconic venues that boosted the city into a top seven destination for meetings according to Cvent.

Attendees at this month's PCMA Convening Leaders might have mistaken Nashville's nickname, Music City, for Construction City, as there are several large holes in the ground in the downtown area containing very busy construction crews. Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, explained the activity at the PCMA press conference, "We love the meetings industry and we support you, as you can see there are 5,300 rooms currently under construction all around us." This is on top of the 10,000 hotel rooms already within walking distance of downtown, 1,200 of which opened in 2017. As well as new hotels, new music and meeting venues are scheduled to open this year, including Blake Shelton's Ole Red entertainment complex debuting at 300 Broadway in June.

The 1.2 million-square-foot Music City Center is a large part of Nashvillle's attraction as a meeting destination, and played host to Convening Leaders this year. Here are three other venues located within two blocks of the MCC that can also deliver an authentic, Music City experience.