Music City Hotel Photo: Laure Joliet
The reception area for the new Kimpton Aertson Hotel
Destination & Venue News

Music City Hotel Is Open for Meetings, Pets, and Yoga

The Kimpton Aertson Hotel has 8,600 square feet of event space overlooking Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

A new hotel opened in the Midtown neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn., in June. Named after Jan Aertson, an ancestor of Cornelius Vanderbilt, the Kimpton Aertson Hotel has 180 rooms, including 12 suites, and a seasonal rooftop pool on the eighth floor, which overlooks the university Vanderbilt founded. Also on the eighth floor is a 3,230-square-foot ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The room was named after legendary singer Patsy Cline, nee Virginia Patterson Hensley, and has a private wraparound terrace for outdoor cocktails.

Other spaces are also named for country music figures at the boutique hotel. The 1,000-square-foot Robbins room honors local Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Hargus “Pig” Robbins, and the adjacent Porter boardroom was named after recording engineer Billy Porter. The Adams meeting room (a nod to singer Jim Reeves’s mother) is almost 900 square feet, and there is an enclosed rooftop terrace on the 17th floor with panoramic views of downtown Nashville.

James Beard Award–winner R.J. Copper oversees Henley, the hotel’s brasserie and a private Chef’s Table for group bookings.

Other hotel amenities include pet-friendly rooms, yoga mats for every guest, and a 4,00-square-foot spa.

