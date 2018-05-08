At Moxy, There’s Always Room for “Improv-ment”

You know how when you’re thinking of buying a certain car model, you all of a sudden see a million of them on the road? The idea of using improv techniques outside of acting and stand-up comedy workshops hit my radar screen recently when we posted this video of communications coach Julie Ostrow talking about how the three rules of improvisation can improve internal and external communications (Cheat sheet version: stay present, get rid of assumptions, and to use reflective listening and saying “yes and” instead of “yes but.”)

Then I got the chance to revisit this post by the estimable Joan Eisenstodt, where she interviews improvisation specialists and coaches Bob Korin and Izzy Gessell, MS., ED-Special Education, CSP. The two teamed up to provide programs designed to help hospitality sales and marketing groups, and association and corporate planners, improve their communication and negotiation skills through using improv techniques.

So while the idea is not new—Izzy and Bob have taught improv for business to the likes of Hilton, Pepsi, Meeting Professionals International, numerous associations, and government and other types of groups—I was happy to hear it’s still going strong when I ran across a recent press release about how Marriott’s Moxy boutique hotel brand is now teaching its staff the value of using improv techniques such as “yes and” for improving customer service.

Marriott International brought in some heavy-hitters in the improv game, namely the Upright Citizens Brigade, a comedy troupe formed by the likes of Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh. According to an article in Fast Company, part of the impetus for the training now is that, with technology taking over a lot of the mundane tasks people used to have to do, employees now can spend more time and energy engaging with guests (and yes, they did poll the staff first to make sure they’re on board with the concept).

And they’re inviting guests to play along too. They’re kicking off a series of “Hey Moxy!” improv workshops later this month at the Moxy NYC Times Square that will bring UCB performers into the hotel’s bars during happy hours so guests can join in and learn ““how to get their improv on,” says Vicki Poulos the senior global brand director at Moxy Hotels, in the FastCo article.

“We are excited to work with Moxy Hotels to help them create unique training sessions for their staff, as well as to bring improv into their Times Square Bar Moxy, which is already such a lively and fun place,” says UCB head of team learning Chelsea Clarke. “UCB is always looking for creative ways to expose people to improv, which is first of all, a great time, and second, can really improve people’s creativity and communication, even beyond the session. I think people are surprised by how useful ‘yes and’ can be in their communication, collaboration, and creativity at work.”

To this trend, how could I say anything but yes, and let’s spread this concept to larger, convention-oriented hotels, convention centers, and every other type of organization that works with meeting participants.

We can all benefit by learning to listen better, stay in the moment, and look for possibilities instead of limitations. And maybe even crack each other up along the way.