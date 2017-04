Pebble Beach Company, known for its three hotels and four golf courses on California’s Monterey Peninsula, has announced several enhancements of interest to meeting planners in advance of 2019, when it will celebrate its 100th anniversary and host the U.S Open.

A new Fairway One complex opening in August at The Lodge at Pebble Beach will include a meeting facility with a 2,500-square-foot event space for groups of up to 225 people, as well as a 700-square-foot boardroom, 1,000-square-foot living room, and 2,250-square-foot terrace. The addition brings the total meeting space at the property to about 14,000 square feet.

The Complex also adds 38 guest rooms to the property, 30 in three two-story buildings and eight rooms in two four-bedroom cottages fronting the first fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Fairway One is part of a series of projects taking place at the Pebble Beach properties, among them the phased renovation of all 454 guest rooms at The Lodge, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero.