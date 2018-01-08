Menu
Memphis Cook Convention Center
A rendering of the prefunction space for the main hall in the Memphis Cook Convention Center
Destination & Venue News

Memphis Convention Center to Sing a New Tune

Memphis, known for blues, soul, and barbeque, wants to make its mark in the meetings industry, too. The western Tennessee city is investing $175 million in an expansion and renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center over the next two years.

The project kicks off in March and is scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2019, leaving the downtown Memphis venue with fresh finishes, new amenities, and a number of significant enhancements, such as a pre-function outdoor concourse overlooking the Mississippi River for the 125,000-square-foot Main Exhibit Hall; a new sky bridge to the 600-room Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel; and a new, grand entrance across from the Sheraton and near a trolley station.

The modernization will also add new break-out rooms (for a total of 52) and more parking (for a total of 900 spaces), upgrade the 2,100-seat Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, connected to the convention center; and redesign the loading docks. While all this is happening, MCCC will remain open and continue to host events.

