Meet You at the Beach? New Convention Center Opens in Los Cabos

The beachfront luxury resort of Paradisus Los Cabos recently opened its own convention center comprising 13,500 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom that can hold up to 1,100 attendees in auditorium-style seating or 800 for a banquet. In addition there are eight breakout rooms equipped with floor-to-ceiling projection screens and some have outdoor terraces for receptions. The hotel can host banquets for up to 5,000 on its private, crescent-shaped beach, one of the largest beaches in Los Cabos.

There are 350 guest rooms, including 98 Royal Service Suites with private butler service, 30 Family Concierge Suites, and 28 Royal Service Swim-Up Suites, each with a private terrace. Outdoor meeting venues include a private garden and poolside patios.

The resort offers seven restaurants, including Gastro, which is overseen by Michelin-starred Chef Martin Berasategui and specializes in Basque dishes. There are also seven bars on the property and the hotel is surrounded by a championship golf course. Other activities include live music in the evenings and cocktail mixology workshops.

The property is 15 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport.