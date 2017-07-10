Marriott’s Meeting Hotel Network Grows to 100, Revamps Site

Marriott International’s largest meeting hotels in North America are marketed as the Convention and Resort Network. That umbrella just got significantly larger, as the collection now covers 39 properties from Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, including some properties from Westin, Sheraton, and Starwood’s Luxury Collection.

In conjunction with its expansion, the CRN has a new website, with preselected search options (golf resorts, hotels with ballrooms larger than 25,000 square feet, city center hotels, etc.), videos, inspiration galleries, and other tools.

An even 100 hotels and resorts are now part of the Convention and Resort Network, with 43 of them offering more than 1,000 guest rooms. Most are located in the U.S., with five properties in Canada, two in the Caribbean, and three in Mexico. The two hotels in the collection with the most guest rooms are the 3,400-room Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, and the 3,025-room Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. The property with the most meeting space is the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.