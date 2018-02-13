Marriott Announces New Resort, Casino, and Convention Venue in Las Vegas

The south end of the Las Vegas Strip is going to get 500,000 square feet of meeting space and two new hotels in 2020, Marriott has announced. Situated near Circus, Circus in the unfinished Fontainebleau tower at 2755 Las Vegas Boulevard S., Marriott is set to open an Edition and the first JW Marriott on the Strip. The Drew Las Vegas is a partnership between Marriott International and New York–based real estate firm Witkoff Group.

The 68-story blue glass tower, designed by Carlos Zapata Studio, is the second tallest building in Nevada, after the Stratosphere. The property has been empty since work finished in 2009. The site was originally intended to house a 3,815-room resort, but The Drew Las Vegas will offer more than 4,000 rooms and suites in two towers set on the 24-acre property. There are plans for up to 20 restaurants in the resort, as well as a re-imagined pool area. Steven Witkoff, chairman and CEO of the Witkoff Group, told the Associated Press there are plans for a pedestrian bridge to the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center, which is currently undergoing an expansion.

The last new resort to open on the Strip was The Cosmopolitan in 2010, and the former CEO of that property, John Unwin, will oversee The Drew’s launch.

Tony Capuano, EVP and global chief development officer, Marriott International, said in a statement, “Las Vegas is obviously an extraordinary market, principally driven by leisure transients and group business, and when you look at the facilities program for the complex, it is uniquely positioned to take advantage of both of those strong demand sectors.”