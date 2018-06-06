Luxury Hotel with Rooftop Ballroom Opens in Savannah

Marriott International’s Luxury Collection of properties has expanded this month with a new hotel in Savannah, Ga. The Perry Lane Hotel is located in the heart of the city’s historic neighborhood between River Street and Forsyth Park, near the Savannah College of Art and Design and the Broughton Street shopping area. The property has 167 guest rooms and 12 suites designed to offer a sense of place, with local artwork, vintage maps, and antique travel mementos.

There is a total of 8,900 square feet of meeting space, including a top-floor, 3,000-square-foot glass-enclosed ballroom which has an additional thousand square feet of pre-function space. A ground-floor arcade and screening room can accommodate small groups for receptions, and outdoor events can be hosted in the 900-square-foot rooftop terrace with views of the city.

Dining options include the Southern-influenced Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market; the Wayward cocktail lounge; Peregrin, the rooftop bar; and Bowerbird, a coffee shop launched in partnership with local coffee vendors. Other amenities include the Peregrin rooftop pool and a fitness center.

The Perry Lane Hotel is 13 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.