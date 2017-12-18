A Luxury Hotel Rebrands in Historic Buckhead, Atlanta

Formerly The Ritz Carlton, Buckhead, the 507-room hotel debuted this month with a new name, The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, and a renewed commitment to elegant meetings following a renovation of its Legacy Ballroom. The renovated 5,000-square-foot space includes crystal chandeliers, 14’-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an adjacent outdoor reception terrace. The property offers a total of 30,000 square feet of meeting space and 30 flexible meeting venues including the 8,970-square-foot Whitley Ballroom and the 2,494-square-foot Plaza Ballroom.

A new restaurant, Trade Root, specializes in Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and the Coffee Bar offers signature hot and cold brews.

Accommodations include 56 suites ranging in size from 725 square feet to 1,800 square feet, many with views of the Atlanta skyline. Hotel amenities include a junior Olympic indoor pool with a terrace and lounge area.

The hotel is located close to the Lenox Square shopping area and 17 miles from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The rebranded hotel takes its name from one of the founders of Buckhead, John Whitley. Legend has it he shot the buck that gives the upscale Atlanta neighborhood its name.